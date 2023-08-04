HSV, Schalke, Hertha and Co.: 2nd division is heading for a spectator boom

Status: 08/03/2023 8:46 p.m

With Hertha BSC and Schalke 04, two heavyweights have their home premiere on the 2nd matchday of the 2nd Bundesliga. Even the start showed that the fans are in the mood for the lower house.

Public Park Hamburg? Sold out. Ostseestadion Rostock? Sold out. Brehmer Brucker Osnabrueck? Sold out. The start of the 2nd league with numerous traditional clubs, regional rivalries and a large portion of curiosity ensured packed arenas.

A total of 253,254 people watched the nine games from north to south between Kiel and Kaiserslautern live in the stadium. 57,000 fans were there for Hamburger SV’s rapid 5:3 win at the start against Schalke 04 alone.

More fans than in Italian Serie A

On average, the utilization of the second division arenas was 80 percent, the average attendance was 28,139. Some international first leagues will have looked on with envy. Italy’s Serie A last season, for example, did not even reach the average of 20,000 fans. In the French Ligue 1 it was almost 24,000.

On the 2nd matchday, the 2nd league could even go one better. With Hertha BSC (Friday, 8:30 p.m. against Wehen Wiesbaden in the live center of the Sportschau) and Schalke 04 (Saturday, 8 p.m. against 1. FC Kaiserslautern), two of the big draft horses have their season premiere at home. More than 20,000 spectators are also expected in Karlsruhe (against HSV) or in St. Pauli (against Fortuna Düsseldorf).

Course set for new record

SV Elversberg will certainly report a sold-out arena at the Kaiserlinde at their second division home premiere against Hansa Rostock – even if there is “only” room for 10,000 spectators.

The potential seems immense this season. Seven arenas alone have a capacity of almost 50,000 spectators or more. Even before the 2nd matchday, it is not too daring to predict that the 2nd league could surpass its record of 22,000 spectators on average from the previous season due to the now large accumulation of traditional clubs with loyal supporters and the corresponding stadiums.

Capacity of the second division arenas Club Capacity Utilization Pre-season Hertha BSC 74,667 72% FC Schalke 04 62,271 98% Hamburger SV 57,000 94% Fortuna Düsseldorf 54,600 54% 1. FC Nürnberg 50,000 61% 1. FC Kaiserslautern 49,350 82% Hannover 96 49. 000 64% from Karlsruhe SC 34,302 84% 1. FC Magdeburg 30,098 85% FC St. Pauli 29,546 100% Hansa Rostock 29,000 85% Eintracht Braunschweig 23,325 83% SpVgg Greuther Fürth 16,626 68% SV Wehen Wiesbaden 15,295 28% Holstein Kiel 15,034 82% VfL Osnabrueck 16,100 84% SC Paderborn 15,000 81% SV Elversberg 10,000 52%

