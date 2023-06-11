HSV: This circle will change

Dhe wounds have been licked – Hamburger SV has once again failed to return to the top flight at the fifth attempt. After the final third place, the Rothosen only failed in the relegation, but clearly, with 0: 3 and 1: 3 against VfB Stuttgart. Now it goes on in full throttle mode. The professionals are on vacation for three weeks, but the team around sports director Jonas Boldt rotates properly. It is important to set up the squad for the 2023/24 season as quickly as possible in order to start trying again to gain a foothold in the Bundesliga.

The most important personal details were quickly clarified after it became clear in the second leg against the Swabians last Monday evening that the long-awaited promotion would never materialize again. 57,000 spectators celebrated head coach Tim Walter’s team for a long time, despite the bitter disappointment. Even if the coach is considered to be idiosyncratic, stoic and sometimes resistant to advice, he has obviously managed to unite the majority of the fans, the team, the club and the coaching team. Boldt had no doubts immediately after the failure of Walter’s continued employment: “Of course” he would stay.

also read

Whether the “permanent further development” postulated by both Boldt and Walter takes effect now depends primarily on squad planning. This is managed by the director of professional football, Claus Costa. But the last blessing, like everything that concerns the sporting operational business, is given by Boldt. At least he conceded that the player budget of last 22 million euros, last season the highest in league two, could be increased again by a few million this time due to good financial framework data.

Two regular players with an opt-out clause

It is questionable whether top performers such as Robert Glatzel (19 goals this season) or midfielder Ludovit Reis, who have an opt-out clause if they are not promoted, will remain. Keeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes could also go with appropriate offers. Sonny Kittel’s whereabouts are unknown as his contract expires this summer. “We trust the guys that they can take the next steps with us, they have to commit themselves to that,” Boldt demanded a clear commitment from the quartet.

also read

The 41-year-old HSV boss also said: “Of course, we also have an eye on the market in order to change a few things.” HSV has the greatest need for action in central defense, where captain Sebastian Schonlau was the only support and constant. 23-year-old Jonas David has had some ups and downs, but he couldn’t replace Mario Vuskovic, who was suspended for doping. In addition, loan player Javi Montero disappointed across the board. He goes back to Besiktas Istanbul again. The two full-backs Miro Muheim and Moritz Heyer also do not meet higher standards. Here, too, HSV has to upgrade, especially since the squad planners are currently unable to present any adequate backups for these positions.

also read Miami instead of Saudi Arabia

Recently, coach Walter had come under public criticism. The former HSV CEO Heribert Bruchhagen criticized his extroverted appearance – he constantly mocks referees, comments on every little scene and gesticulates wildly on the outside line – takes more than getting used to. Walter’s courageous but also adventurous offensive tactics, which repeatedly allow severe holes in the defensive structure, have long been viewed with little benevolence by critics. Boldt is still behind the coach. “It’s also a question of leadership and responsibility, not just tactics,” he said. According to Boldt, there is no question that it is an “attractive and ambitious system”. “Based on that, we also won 20 games and scored 70 goals.” However, with 45 goals against, HSV also conceded clearly too many to achieve promotion to the Bundesliga. Boldt said of Walter’s eccentric manner, which also offends many of his fellow coaches: “I like working with strong guys. In general, we have to make better use of our potential. It’s just always a fine line without bending.”

How Walter and Boldt found each other

The alliance between Boldt and Walter came about when the ominous investor and CFO Thomas Wüstefeld tried to completely turn the traditional club inside out last year. Trenches and fractions formed, which even today, after Wüstefeld’s resignation in September 2022, have not yet been completely filled in. Boldt’s relationship with large parts of the supervisory board of Fußball AG is considered loyal in business terms, but not close and cordial. Especially not to ex-professional Marcell Jansen, who is also president of the entire club.

What speaks for Boldt is a good balance sheet. In many areas there was additional income in the past season. The audience figures are extremely good, the merchandising is excellent, season ticket sales and membership numbers are booming. An extension of the equipment contract in May with Adidas until 2029 – a lucrative deal worth millions – can Boldt and CFO Eric Huwer pin on their lapels, who in the coming week, as “Bild” reports, for the second time in a row a million – Surplus will report. During Boldt’s tenure, HSV also achieved substantial transfer proceeds. Most recently, Josha Vagnoman, who is now playing for VfB Stuttgart of all places, needed a second helping. But what speaks against Boldt are four attempts under his aegis in league one – all were unsuccessful, as is well known.

Now there should really be continuity

In the working relationship between Boldt and Walter, while it is clear who the boss is, both careers seem to be closely linked. Boldt also explains his loyalty to the Nibelungen with Walter’s very good connection to the team. His euphoric nature ignites here and infects the team during training and games. Nevertheless, the question also arises as to who is supporting whom here. In any case, the HSV supervisory board will meet soon. It cannot be assumed that Boldt’s future, he has a contract until 2025, is in question. If he had fired another coach – after all, Walter is already in his third year as head coach at HSV – things would have looked different. Continuity is currently the central mantra at HSV, after all it was the many changes over the past decades that brought the club into this difficult sporting situation.

But this club is always about dependencies. Both Boldt and Jansen are still dependent on the goodwill of the gray eminence at HSV in the background, the major investor Klaus-Michael Kühne, who holds 15.21 percent of the shares in HSV Fußball AG. The naming rights to the stadium are currently being negotiated with the stadium, and a whopping sum of millions beckons. If Kühne wants to, and this waiting continues at HSV.