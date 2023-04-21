HSV wins city derby in 2. Bundesliga against FC St. Pauli

Dhe Hamburger SV won the city derby against rivals FC St. Pauli and scored important points in the promotion race. Driven by a captivating atmosphere in the sold-out Volksparkstadion, the recently weakened club won 4: 3 (1: 1) in a peat festival on Friday evening in the duel in the second Bundesliga, which was accompanied by a massive police presence.

HSV initially returned to second place in the table and increased the gap to fifth-placed city rivals to nine points. SV Darmstadt 98 remains the leader of the standings with a five-point lead after beating Karlsruher SC 2-1. The 56,400 spectators saw a stronger performance from the guests and the opening goal from full-back Manolis Saliakas (36th minute), central defender Jonas David (44th) equalized with a long-range shot that is well worth seeing.

Shortly after the restart of the second half was delayed by the use of pyrotechnics from both fan camps, the improved HSV turned the game around with goals from Bakery Jatta (48th) and Moritz Heyer (52nd). Substitute Elias Saad (71st) scored the goal. The own goal by Jakov Medic (78th) was ironed out by Jackson Irvine (79th) with a header without any effect on the outcome of the game.

“I’m really happy that we won. It was a great game,” said HSV sports director Jonas Boldt on Sky: “We know what it means to our fans. We keep coming back and fighting it: It’s all the nicer that courage is rewarded.”

pyrotechnics and fireworks

The high-risk game was accompanied by numerous security forces from the Hanseatic city and other federal states. Pyrotechnics and firecrackers were used repeatedly by both supporters in the stadium. Until the beginning of the game, the emergency services spoke of a good and peaceful atmosphere.

Second division leaders SV Darmstadt 98 remain on course for the Bundesliga. The southern Hesse team celebrated a happy 2-1 (1-1) win against Karlsruher SC on Friday evening and thus returned to the road to success after the 0-1 defeat at Fortuna Düsseldorf. In front of 17,650 spectators in the sold-out stadium at Böllenfalltor, Braydon Manu and Phillip Tietz (50th) scored the goals for the lilies in the 26th minute. Fabian Schleusener (11th) gave Baden an early lead.



Quench your thirst amid thick plumes of smoke at halftime

:



Image: Reuters



Darmstadt set the tone at the beginning and had the first chances. However, a goal by Filip Stojilkovic (3rd) was denied due to offside. A header from Tietz (9th) was too unplaced. The hosts didn’t let themselves be deterred by Schleusener’s surprising deficit, who skilfully steered the ball over the line from close range.

After the equalizer, Tietz (34th) again missed a good opportunity. Shortly before the break, Darmstadt goalkeeper Marcel Schuhen saved his team from falling behind after a shot by Marvin Wanitzek. Tietz rewarded the efforts of the leaders at the beginning of the second half, shortly afterwards Stojilkovic missed alone in front of KSC goalkeeper Marius Gersbeck. After that, the KSC reared up energetically, but could not take advantage of several good chances. Lucas Cueto alone missed the equalizer three times.