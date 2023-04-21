Home » HSV wins city derby in 2. Bundesliga against FC St. Pauli
HSV wins city derby in 2. Bundesliga against FC St. Pauli

HSV wins city derby in 2. Bundesliga against FC St. Pauli

Dhe Hamburger SV won the city derby against rivals FC St. Pauli and scored important points in the promotion race. Driven by a captivating atmosphere in the sold-out Volksparkstadion, the recently weakened club won 4: 3 (1: 1) in a peat festival on Friday evening in the duel in the second Bundesliga, which was accompanied by a massive police presence.

HSV initially returned to second place in the table and increased the gap to fifth-placed city rivals to nine points. SV Darmstadt 98 remains the leader of the standings with a five-point lead after beating Karlsruher SC 2-1. The 56,400 spectators saw a stronger performance from the guests and the opening goal from full-back Manolis Saliakas (36th minute), central defender Jonas David (44th) equalized with a long-range shot that is well worth seeing.

Shortly after the restart of the second half was delayed by the use of pyrotechnics from both fan camps, the improved HSV turned the game around with goals from Bakery Jatta (48th) and Moritz Heyer (52nd). Substitute Elias Saad (71st) scored the goal. The own goal by Jakov Medic (78th) was ironed out by Jackson Irvine (79th) with a header without any effect on the outcome of the game.

“I’m really happy that we won. It was a great game,” said HSV sports director Jonas Boldt on Sky: “We know what it means to our fans. We keep coming back and fighting it: It’s all the nicer that courage is rewarded.”

