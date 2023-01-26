Original title: Hu Hetao scored a goal in the warm-up match of the second U20 national football team and defeated Syria 1-0 in the 4 warm-up matches.

On the evening of January 25th, Beijing time, under the leadership of Antonio, the Chinese U20 men’s football team played a warm-up match with the Syrian U20 men’s football team in the UAE. In this warm-up match, Hu Hetao, an excellent player of the Chinese team, scored in the first half and finally defeated the Syrian team with a score of 1-0. This is the first victory for the U20 men’s football team after studying abroad. It is also China‘s third goal in overseas training. The most important thing is that in this game, when the Chinese team lacked the main players such as He Xiaoke and Jia Boyan, they used the second team to face the Syrian team and won the victory. We performed very well in the four warm-up matches overseas.

In this warm-up match between the Chinese team and the Syrian team, it was raining on the field. In terms of the objective environment, this is not good for the games of the two teams. However, the objective conditions for the U20 Asian Cup are still undecided, and our ability to play in the rain has also exercised the will of the young players and their ability to overcome the competition environment. The victory was achieved during the rain, which highlights the tenacious fighting spirit of the U20 national football team. And the tactical lineup arranged by Antonio’s coaching staff was well played.

Hu Hetao scored a goal in the first half, and finally made the U20 country win the whole game with a score of 1-0. Hu Hetao previously scored 1 goal and 1 assist in the 2022 season of the Chinese Super League and performed well. On the 28th of this month, the U20 national football team will also start a second round of discussions with the Syrian team. We were able to beat the Syrian team, which also shows that the strength of our young team does not lose to the West Asian team. In addition to the previous three games with the UAE and Oman, the Chinese team has achieved a total of 1 win, 2 draws and 1 loss. What is worth noting is that it was the outstanding domestic player Eiffeldin who scored in the first three games. In the first match against the UAE, the Chinese team drew 1-1 with Eiffelding's penalty kick. In the third game against Oman, it was also a 1-1 draw with Oman thanks to Eiffelding's free kick. In the second game against the UAE U20 men's football team, the Chinese team was sent off by a red card in the first half, so they played against the opponent's 11 players with 10 players. Both sides were 0-0 before being sent off by a red card. And in the second half we only lost 0 to 1 without one player. This is also a good exercise for the Chinese team's tactical adjustments in case of emergencies. The Oman team, like the Chinese team, is the team that has entered the U20 Asian Cup. Our game with Oman was a 1-1 draw. But our strength obviously has the upper hand. The Chinese team still had a penalty kick in that game. It's a pity that Mai Wulang didn't score a penalty kick, otherwise we would have won the game. On the whole, in terms of overseas training in the UAE, the Chinese team can achieve one win, two draws and one loss in four games in the case of one game in two or three days. And in all games, the gap is also a goal. Neither did we have a full lineup. It is just to practice the tactical lineup so that all overseas training players have the opportunity to play the game as much as possible. In this case, we get a high-quality match. And it can also be seen that the strength gap between us and the West Asian teams is very close. We even have many advantages. After the next U20 men's football team will have a warm-up match with the Syrian team, we will go to Croatia to play against some European teams to improve our combat effectiveness. The Chinese U20 men's football team can find out their own strengths and weaknesses through the warm-up match, so as to adjust the tactical lineup and improve combat effectiveness. We are confident and capable of achieving good results in the U20 Asian Cup. What do you think of this group of U20 national football teams beating the Syrian U20 men's football team 1-0 in the fourth warm-up match? Please leave your views in the comments section below.

