Original title: Hu Jinqiu 24+12, Sun Minghui 14 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, Guangsha 9 consecutive victories, and finally locked in seventh place

At 19:35 on April 4th, Beijing time, in the final round of the regular season of the CBA League, the Sichuan Jinrong Industrial Men’s Basketball Team played at home against the Zhejiang Guangsha Men’s Basketball Team. The Guangsha men’s basketball team won 115-103 and ended the regular season with a wave of 9 consecutive victories. The scores in the four quarters are: 18-28, 27-25, 30-31, 28-31 (Sichuan Jinrong Industrial men’s basketball team is in front).

Guangsha team Wells had 25 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists, Hu Jinqiu had 24 points and 12 rebounds, Sun Minghui had 14 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals, Zhao Yanhao had 11 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists, and Zhao Jiaren had 16 points and 6 rebounds. Ma Lan of the Sichuan team had 26 points, 4 rebounds and 7 assists, Yu Xiaoyong had 23 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists, Zuo Zhennian had 13 points and 7 rebounds, and Liu Guanshan had 15 points.

The Sichuan Jinrong Industrial men’s basketball team has long missed the playoffs, and this game will focus on training. The Zhejiang Guangsha men’s basketball team basically locked in the seventh position. Before this game, the Guangsha men’s basketball team has won a wave of 8 consecutive victories, and the team’s morale is good. The only fly in the ointment is that Zhao Yanhao, one of the “Guangsha Three Young Men”, has been in poor condition and has some minor injuries. .

After the opening, Zhao Yanhao hit a 3-pointer, and the Guangsha team shot a 3-pointer wildly, but the shooting percentage was not high. Hu Jinqiu scored a dunk. Liu Guanshan scored 2 consecutive 3-pointers. In the first quarter, the Guangsha team won by 10 points. In the second quarter, the Sichuan team recovered, especially the 20-year-old Yu Xiaoyong, who scored 13 points in the first half. The Guangsha team was far ahead in rebounding, but their shooting percentage dropped severely in the second quarter. The Guangsha team ended the first half 53-45, leading by 8 points.

After changing sides to fight again, the Sichuan team still maintained a high shooting rate in the third quarter, especially Ma Lan’s attack efficiency was very high, and they were on par with the Guangsha team. The two teams scored 30 points in the third quarter and 31 points. In the final quarter, the Guangsha team blossomed more, with Zhao Yanhao and Xu Zhonghao hitting 3 points in a row. In the second half, the two teams started training time. In the end, the Guangsha team won 115-103. (Sword wind hits the face)Return to Sohu to see more

