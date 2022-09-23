On the morning of September 23, the Zhejiang Guangsha Men’s Basketball Team released a player injury report, announcing that Hu Jinqiu suffered a calf injury in the warm-up game and needed to rest for 4-6 weeks. After 6 weeks, the club will arrange a scientific and systematic rehabilitation for Daqiu based on the review results. train.

In the announcement of the day, Zhejiang Guangsha Men’s Basketball Team stated:

“On September 22, Beijing time, in the teaching game with Shandong Hi-speed men’s basketball team, Shandong Hi-speed men’s basketball player’s knee collided with my club’s inside player Hu Jinqiu’s left calf, and then Hu Jinqiu felt pain in his left calf. The club immediately contacted the hospital , Daqiu also went to Zhejiang Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine accompanied by the team doctor to take MRI and CT.

Imaging findings: fracture line shadow and small bone film shadow on the edge of the left fibula were seen in the upper segment of the left fibula. There were no obvious signs of dislocation fracture of the left fibula, and the surrounding soft tissue was slightly swollen.

Combined with medical imaging, the doctor on duty consulted with orthopedic experts from Zhejiang Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, and the diagnosis was: fracture of the upper segment of the left fibula. The doctor suggested that conservative treatment should be done, and the affected area should be fixed with a brace. Daqiu’s injury needs to rest for 4-6 weeks. Review every 2 weeks, and take X-rays. The left calf can be healed in about 4 weeks according to the state of bone healing. Try simple weight bearing followed by non-vigorous exercise after 6 weeks depending on the state of bone healing. After 6 weeks, the club will arrange scientific and systematic rehabilitation training for Daqiu according to the review results.

I wish Daqiu an early recovery. Thank you from all walks of life and fans and friends for your concern and love for Daqiu. The club will update the Daqiu recovery status in real time based on the review results. “