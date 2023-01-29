Hu Jinqiu was elected as the best player of the month in the third period of this season’s CBA

Reporter Cao Linbo

The CBA League announced on January 28 that Zhejiang East Sunshine men’s basketball player Hu Jinqiu won the best player of the month award for the third phase of the 2022-2023 CBA League.

CBA official Weibo mentions:

“In the 21st-28th round of the CBA league regular season, Hu Jinqiu averaged 19.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 1.6 steals in 8 games, helping the team achieve a record of 5 wins and 3 losses .”

It is worth mentioning that before Hu Jinqiu achieved this performance at this stage, he was accidentally injured before the start of the league this season and missed the first stage of the game due to injury. In the middle of the second stage, due to the unfavorable performance of the small foreign aid Cook, The team came back in time when they encountered difficulties.

And since the second game of his comeback, Hu Jinqiu has basically played 35-40 minutes. After he came back, the Zhejiang East Sunshine Men’s Basketball Team won a wave of four consecutive victories. The backbone, the return played a role in stabilizing the morale of the army.