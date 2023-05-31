Hua Chenyu joined LGD and became a youth training player. Netizen: The star I chased became a youth training player.

News on May 30, well-known domestic entertainer and singer Hua Chenyu stopped singing and “diverted” to playing e-sports? The LGD team announced a major announcement of personnel changes today.

LGD e-sports club “Peace Elite” branch officially stated that according to the “Peace Elite” professional league club entry standards and PEL “Peace Elite” professional player registration standards have completed the relevant procedures and procedures, Chenyu Hua (ID: Hua Aotian) officially Join the Hangzhou LGD “Peace Elite” branch and become a youth training player.

The official said that since joining the LGD youth training system at the end of 2022, LGD. Hua Aotian has actively participated in training and worked hard to improve his competitive level. It is believed that through the training and running-in of the LGD youth training system, LGD. Elite” played in PEL-related events.

After the official announcement of Hua Chenyu joining LGD, it quickly aroused heated discussions on the Internet, and the topic “Hua Chenyu joining LGD” became the number one most searched on Weibo.

Some netizens said: “About my chasing top star and becoming a youth player” “It’s hard to comment, the lines are like mountains, I wish him success.”

It is understood that “Peace Elite” was developed and created by Tencent Photon Studio Group. It is a shooting mobile game, which is often heard as “eating chicken”. Many unique ways to play.

