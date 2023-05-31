Home » Hua Chenyu joined LGD and became a youth training player. Netizen: The star I chased became a youth training player.
Sports

Hua Chenyu joined LGD and became a youth training player. Netizen: The star I chased became a youth training player.

by admin
Hua Chenyu joined LGD and became a youth training player. Netizen: The star I chased became a youth training player.

News on May 30, well-known domestic entertainer and singer Hua Chenyu stopped singing and “diverted” to playing e-sports? The LGD team announced a major announcement of personnel changes today.

LGD e-sports club “Peace Elite” branch officially stated that according to the “Peace Elite” professional league club entry standards and PEL “Peace Elite” professional player registration standards have completed the relevant procedures and procedures, Chenyu Hua (ID: Hua Aotian) officially Join the Hangzhou LGD “Peace Elite” branch and become a youth training player.

The official said that since joining the LGD youth training system at the end of 2022, LGD. Hua Aotian has actively participated in training and worked hard to improve his competitive level. It is believed that through the training and running-in of the LGD youth training system, LGD. Elite” played in PEL-related events.

After the official announcement of Hua Chenyu joining LGD, it quickly aroused heated discussions on the Internet, and the topic “Hua Chenyu joining LGD” became the number one most searched on Weibo.

Enter e-sports!Singer Hua Chenyu joins the LGD team: Register as a PEL player in

Enter e-sports!Singer Hua Chenyu joins the LGD team: Register as a PEL player in

Some netizens said: “About my chasing top star and becoming a youth player” “It’s hard to comment, the lines are like mountains, I wish him success.”

It is understood that “Peace Elite” was developed and created by Tencent Photon Studio Group. It is a shooting mobile game, which is often heard as “eating chicken”. Many unique ways to play.

Responsible Editor: Ling Qinli

See also  What we learned in MLB this week: Aaron Judge has his eye on another HR title

You may also like

TRAVEL GROUP | Sportdimontagna.com

2023 World Women’s Volleyball League kicks off with...

Parma-Venice: double celebrations for the playoffs

Zero Trenta #40 – Paris without Nadal —...

10 beautiful places to practice yoga on vacation...

Mohamed Haouas, pillar of the French rugby team,...

Scariolo: Made a step forward in terms of...

Find out the results of the opponent’s training...

Atalanta, Gasperini meets the club: discussion on the...

Děčín basketball players defeated Opava and reduced the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy