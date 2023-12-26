Home » Huaiyin District “Celebrates New Year’s Day and Welcomes New Year” Football Match Starts_China Jiangsu Net
Financial media reporter Chen Shuai and correspondent Wang Zundong
December 23, 2023

The “Celebrate New Year’s Day and Welcome the New Year” football match officially kicked off on the afternoon of December 23 at the football field of Huaiyin District Bicycle Park. The competition, which is sponsored by the Huaiyin District Education and Sports Bureau and the Huai’an Football Association, is being hosted by the Huaiyin District Football Association and will run until January 1, 2024.

The tournament features an eight-man single-elimination system, with championship trophies and medals up for grabs, as well as awards for the top scorer, best player, and best goalkeeper. The atmosphere at the match was lively, with the players showcasing their skills and determination on the green field.

The event has drawn the attention of football enthusiasts and supporters in the district, with many turning out to cheer for their favorite teams and players.

As the tournament unfolds, spectators can expect to witness intense competition and impressive displays of athleticism from the participating teams.

The “Celebrate New Year’s Day and Welcome the New Year” football match promises to be an exciting and action-packed event, offering both players and fans a memorable way to usher in the upcoming new year.

