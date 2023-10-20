Huang Qianqian and Dai Rui Crowned Champions at 2023 National Fencing Championships

Huang Qianqian and Dai Rui Victorious at the 2023 National Fencing Championships

Shenzhen, October 19 – The second day of the 2023 National Fencing Championships showcased impressive skills from Huang Qianqian of the Fujian team and Dai Rui of the Jiangsu team, who emerged as champions in the women’s foil and men’s individual saber categories, respectively.

Huang Qianqian, who previously won individual and team gold medals for female athletes at the Hangzhou Asian Games, continued her remarkable form at the championships. She effortlessly reached the finals after a series of outstanding performances. In the final match against Wu Peilin of the Guangdong team, Huang Qianqian initially found herself trailing with a score of 0:3. However, she quickly turned the tables by employing a more active offensive strategy and mastering distance control. Leading throughout the match, she ultimately defeated Wu Peilin with a score of 15:9, securing her first national individual championship.

Following her victory, Huang Qianqian expressed her joy, stating, “I am very happy. Wu Peilin is a formidable opponent with a relatively slow rhythm. I made sure not to let her affect me and adjusted my own rhythm. I didn’t rush after taking the lead.”

In the men’s saber event, the Jiangsu team showcased their dominance with Shen Chenpeng, Lin Xiao, and Dai Rui all making it to the semifinals. After defeating Shen Chenpeng and Liang Jianhao from the Guangdong team, Dai Rui and Lin Xiao faced off in the final. Although Lin Xiao scored first, Dai Rui quickly caught up and maintained his lead. Despite the point difference narrowing to just 1 point at one stage, Dai Rui held firm and narrowly defeated his teammate with a score of 15:12, claiming his first individual championship at the championships.

Reflecting on his victory, Dai Rui shared, “Lin Xiao and I have been teammates since childhood. I lost more games against him in the past. But today, I prepared in advance and was quicker in all aspects, making it difficult for him to react.”

The championships will continue on the 20th, with the men’s foil and women’s epee individual competitions taking place.

