Huang Renjie won the National Chess Rookie Championship 2022-11-30 13:39:41.0 Source: Xinhua Net

The “Shanghai Bay Cup” 2022 National Chess Rookie Championship will be held on the “National Chess League” app in the form of online games from the 28th to the 29th. After seven rounds of fierce competition, Huang Renjie won the championship with 5 wins, 1 loss and 1 loss with 5.5 points.

Founded in 2017, the Rookie Kings Tournament is a brand event carefully crafted to cultivate reserve chess talents under the age of 20. This year’s eight players are Huang Renjie, Peng Hongchi, Zhao Chenxi, Lin Yi, Song Yuxin, Li Wenxiang, Ma Lin and Gu Jiazhen. Among them, Huang Renjie and Zhao Chenxi were the last champions and runners-up, and Song Yuxin was the only female chess player in this competition.

Huang Renjie, who has the highest score in the competition, “drives low and walks high” in this defending trip. He lost to Zhao Chenxi in the first round, and then he regrouped, won five consecutive victories and entered the final round with a half-point lead. In the final match, he and Lin Yi fought fiercely with twists and turns, and finally won the championship without any danger. He also became another chess player who won the title of rookie king after Xu Yi.

“The main reason for being able to win the championship again is to be able to break the boat and add some luck.” Huang Renjie said, “I am a chess player who likes high-pressure confrontation, so I like medium and high-intensity events such as the rookie king game very much, and I also attach great importance to it. The Rookie Championship is a very high-quality brand event, and I hope that this kind of competition can continue. I will learn from my teammates who have achieved excellent results in the Rookie Championship, and strive to go global and complete the inheritance of the new era.”

Among the other chess players, Zhao Chenxi won the runner-up again with an unbeaten record of 3 wins, 4 draws and 5 points. Lin Yi won the third place with 2 wins, 5 draws and 4.5 points. Li Wenxiang and Song Yuxin have 3.5 points together, and Li Wenxiang ranks fourth with the advantage of straight wins. Peng Hongchi, Gu Jiazhen and Ma Lin ranked sixth to eighth.