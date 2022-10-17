Xinhua News Agency, Nanjing, October 17 (Reporter Wang Hengzhi) According to the official website of the International Shooting Sports Federation, at the shooting (pistol) World Championships held on the 17th local time in Cairo, Egypt, the Chinese team Huang Yuting/Yang Haoran won the absolute 16:6 The advantage won the 10-meter air rifle mixed team championship. 16-year-old Huang Yuting has won one gold and one silver in the two Olympic events she participated in at the World Championships.

On October 17, Huang Yuting (left)/Yang Haoran displayed their medals after the competition. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Ahmed Goma)

In this World Championships, 8 individual events out of 10 Olympic events have generated 32 Olympic qualifications. One of the goals of the Chinese team this time is to get more qualifications. In the previous competition, they have successfully obtained the men’s and women’s 10-meter air rifles. and four Olympic qualifications in the 10m air pistol.

In the 10m air rifle mixed team competition, the Chinese team sent two pairs of Huang Yuting/Yang Haoran and Zhang Yu/Sheng Lihao to participate in the competition. Huang Yuting, who made her debut in the world arena, performed excellently. She scored 319.2 rings in the qualifying round. Among them, the second group of ten rounds played an astonishing 107 rings. Together with Yang Haoran, they topped the list with an advantage of 3.3 rings and advanced to the finals.

On October 17, Huang Yuting (right) / Yang Haoran in the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Ahmed Goma)

In the final, Huang Yuting and the Tokyo Olympic champion Yang Haoran completely suppressed their Korean opponents, especially Huang Yuting. Only two shots of her 11 shots were lower than the 10.5 ring. In the end, the two defeated the South Korean team with a disparity score of 16:6 and won. gold medal. This is the 15th gold medal won by the Chinese team at the World Championships and the third Olympic gold medal. Zhang Yu/Sheng Lihao won the bronze medal with a 17:15 win over the French team in the bronze medal match. Another bronze medal went to a pair of South Koreans.

On October 17, Huang Yuting was in the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Ahmed Goma)

So far, Huang Yuting has won two golds and one silver at the World Championships. In addition to two Olympic events, she also cooperated with her teammates to win the 10m air rifle women’s team championship.

In the earlier competition, the Chinese team also won the youth group 50-meter rifle three-position women’s team championship with 17:7, and the 10-meter air pistol mixed team final will be held later local time.