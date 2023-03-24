Huang Yuting shoots down World Cup 10m air rifle mixed team champion

Source: Tribune





Reporter Yi Longyin

The Shooting World Cup India competition continued. In the competition on the 23rd, Huang Yuting, who represented the Chinese team, and Sheng Lihao, a Jiangsu player, partnered to continue to win a gold medal for the Chinese team in the 10-meter air rifle mixed team. It is the province’s first gold medal in this Shooting World Cup.

In the qualifying round, Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao ranked second with a score of 632.2 and advanced to the gold medal match. The Hungarian team advanced with a score of 632.6. The gold medal game adopts the “grab 16” rule. The previous scores are cleared, and the two players face off in a single shot. The player with the highest score gets 2 points, the player with the lowest score gets no points, and a tie gets 1 point each. In the final, the young pair of Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao did not give too many chances to the Hungarian players. The two won the victory 16:2 cleanly and added another gold medal to the Chinese team. The other Chinese pair consisted of Yu Haonan from Zhejiang and Zhang Qiongyue from Jilin. The two advanced to the bronze medal match with a tie for third place, but eventually lost to the Indian team in the competition and finished fourth.

In the previous day’s competition, Chinese players Li Xue and Qian Weifen won the women’s 10m air pistol gold and bronze medals, while Lu Kaiman from Zhejiang ranked fourth.

Huang Yuting, born in 2006, is the youngest member of the Chinese team to go to the Shooting World Cup. In the 2022 Shooting World Championships, Huang Yuting, who has just turned 16, won 2 golds and 1 silver, and won a Paris Olympic medal for the Chinese team. tickets. In this World Cup, Huang Yuting continued her good form and won the first place for the Zhejiang team. Next, she will also participate in the women’s 10-meter air rifle competition.