Huangjia Stand | With China as her back, can she become the most profitable female athlete? _ifeng.com

Gu Ailing’s Remarkable Rise on Forbes’ Highest-Paid Female Athletes List

At the 2023 GQ Person of the Year Awards Ceremony, Gu Ailing appeared on the red carpet. The announcement from “Forbes” that she had ranked second on the list of highest-paid female athletes in sports in 2023 was undoubtedly a highlight of her year.

Gu Ailing, a skiing prodigy, made her debut on the list with a staggering income of US$22.1 million, up from US$20.1 million the previous year when she ranked third. Her remarkable rise in income and ranking has turned the spotlight on her achievements and unique status as a skier in a list typically dominated by tennis players.

“Forbes” revealed that the top 10 athletes on the highest-paid female athletes list were predominantly from the tennis field, making Gu Ailing the only exception. Her commercial value is unmatched, with an off-court income of US$22 million dwarfing her on-court earnings of just US$100,000.

How did Gu Ailing achieve such a feat, especially after the Beijing Winter Olympics, where she represented China and garnered significant attention as a gold medalist?

Despite being a niche sport globally, skiing holds a special place in the hearts of the Chinese people. Gu Ailing’s choice to represent China on the global stage, coupled with her stellar performance at the Winter Olympics, propelled her to unprecedented fame and commercial success. Her endorsements with international and domestic brands, including Louis Vuitton, IWC, Anta, and JD.com, have contributed to her meteoric rise as one of the most sought-after athletes for commercial partnerships.

One interesting aspect of Gu Ailing’s endorsement strategy after the Olympics is her focus on working with brands that have a strong appeal to the public. Brands such as Fruit and Vegetable Garden, Zespri Kiwi Fruit, and Taotao Oxygen Cotton may not be as well-known, but their endorsement fees could potentially surpass those of top international brands.

Looking ahead, with her youth on her side, Gu Ailing’s prospects in the sports and business arenas are promising. However, the author points out that her future success in maintaining her commercial value will depend on China’s economic environment and market sentiment.

With the 2026 Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo Winter Olympics on the horizon, Gu Ailing’s challenge to maintain her commercial value and possibly surpass the tennis giants to become the highest-paid female athlete in the world will be an intriguing storyline to watch unfold. As a niche athlete with a unique market and identity, she could continue to be a game-changer in the sports and business worlds for years to come.

