Huanglong Evening Peak Basketball Invitational Tournament Concludes with Women’s Competition Added for the First Time, Expanding Asian Games Impact

Huanglong Evening Peak Basketball Invitational Tournament Successfully Concludes, Introduces Women’s Competition

The Huanglong Evening Peak Basketball Invitational Tournament came to a close on August 15 at the main stadium of Huanglong Gymnasium. The tournament, which lasted for 13 days, saw the participation of 32 teams from both inside and outside the province, attracting over 500 basketball fans.

The Huanglong Evening Peak Basketball Invitational Tournament, created by the Huanglong Sports Center as a self-owned brand event for the Asian Games venue, has been successfully held three times. This year marked a significant milestone as the tournament introduced women’s basketball for the first time, with eight women’s teams taking part.

Directed by the Zhejiang Provincial Sports Bureau, the tournament aimed to provide a platform for basketball fans while also showcasing highly confrontational and entertaining basketball events. “The basketball game must not only be exciting, but also safe,” said the organizer’s representative. With its rich experience in hosting games, Huanglong Sports Center strived to provide high-standard professional services, ensuring participants enjoyed a sense of ceremony and honor that comes with professional-level basketball games. This approach enables basketball fans to fully experience the Asian Games-level atmosphere.

Moreover, the event sought to share the dividend of the Asian Games with the wider public by integrating various types of sports activities. By doing so, the organizer aimed to deepen the concept of “sports making life better” within society, further ingraining it in the hearts of the people.

Looking ahead, Huanglong Sports Center plans to continue utilizing sports events to gather popularity and engage the public. By organizing mass fitness activities that are accessible, diverse, and result-oriented, the Asian Games venues will be maximized for sports competitions, national fitness, and sports culture activities. Additionally, the center will leverage the influence of events to foster a positive sports atmosphere and instill sports values in more young people.

The successful conclusion of the Huanglong Evening Peak Basketball Invitational Tournament highlights the growing enthusiasm for basketball in the region and signifies the increasing inclusivity of sports opportunities for women. The tournament’s contributions to promoting sports and healthy living are commendable, and its impact will likely resonate for years to come.

– Reporter: Wang Zhenkai

– Correspondent: Yang Kaichun

– Editor: Xu Jie

