Huanglong Evening Peak Road Running Meeting Showcases Hangzhou’s Scenic Beauty Ahead of Asian Games

Huanglong Hosts Asian Games Road Running Meeting, Showcasing the Beautiful Scenery of Hangzhou

On August 6, Huanglong Sports Center fired up the “Huanglong Evening Peak” road running meeting, which is one of the theme activities of the National Fitness Promotion Week in Zhejiang Province in 2023. The event attracted 300 road running enthusiasts from across the province, who ran together to welcome the upcoming Asian Games.

The event began at the East Square of Huanglong Sports Center and featured two routes spanning approximately 8 kilometers. The first route passed through notable landmarks such as the Remnant Snow Stele Pavilion on the Broken Bridge, the Autumn Moon Stele Pavilion in Pinghu, Su Xiaoxiao’s Tomb, the May 4th Constitution Hall, the Huanglong Tucui Stele Pavilion, and the air runway of Huanglong Stadium. Meanwhile, the second route included the Huanglong Tuicui Stele Pavilion, the May 4th Constitution Hall, Su Xiaoxiao’s Tomb, the Pinghu Autumn Moon Stele Pavilion, the Broken Bridge Remnant Snow Stele Pavilion, and the Huanglong Stadium Air Runway.

Unlike previous years, this year’s event allowed participants to choose a route that suited their personal preferences. They completed the game by collecting all the relevant stickers of the check-in points. Notably, these stickers were composed of Asian Games elements or related promotional slogans, adding an exciting element to the race.

“Running is not only a healthy sport but also an attitude towards life,” expressed Cao Cande, an avid runner. He has participated in the Huanglong Evening Peak Road Race for three years in a row. “We always look forward to participating,” he added. As other contestants rushed to the track after the warm-up, Cande leisurely showcased his competition bag, which included medical kits, medals, certificates, and a commemorative trophy, demonstrating his experience in the race.

The theme of this event was centered around “Welcome to the Asian Games, make new achievements, show new looks, and build the Chinese dream together.” The organizers aimed to enrich the amateur sports of people of all ages through the theme activities of the 2023 Sports Promotion Week. Ultimately, they hope to create a strong atmosphere for national fitness and warmly welcome the arrival of the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Overall, the Huanglong Evening Peak road running meeting successfully brought together running enthusiasts to celebrate the upcoming Asian Games. Participants not only enjoyed the scenic routes but also embraced the spirit of healthy competition. With such enthusiastic participation, it is clear that the Hangzhou Asian Games will be welcomed with open arms.

Author: Reporter Wang Zhenkai

Correspondent: Yang Kaichun

Editor: Xu Jie

