HUAWEI Band 8 takes your lifestyle to the next level

HUAWEI Band 8 is the new smart band with a light and slim design that offers complete monitoring of vital signs, packed with sports features and with a battery that can last up to 2 weeks, for an even smarter lifestyle.

HUAWEI Band 8: Comfortable, Slim, Lightweight fashion design

Smart wearable devices are appreciated not only for their sports features, but for the lightness and comfort which, on HUAWEI Band 8, are guaranteed thanks to the weight of only 14g and the thickness of 8.99mm. The smart band features a 1.47 inch AMOLED display and a vivid resolution of 368 x 194 with a 65% screen-to-body ratio to offer you a better viewing experience; it is supported by the 2.5D ultra-narrow bezel with high-quality curved glass screen and covered by CG glass plate that ensures a rich and dynamic experience even in such a small device.

HUAWEI Band 8 is available in three colors that express different styles and emotions: calm and serenity in the Midnight Black color, romantic spirit and kindness in the Sakura Pink shade, freshness in the Emerald Green version. All three variants include the new Press and Release technology that allows you to easily change the strap in just 3 seconds.

To match the HUAWEI Band 8 to your look and mood, Huawei offers 10,000 creative watch faces available on HUAWEI Themes, perfect for starting the day with the right energy. Among the new models to choose from Frisbee, Frosted, Magic Balloons, SuperWatch, Figure8 and Style.

Professional wellness management with HUAWEI TruSleep and HUAWEI TruSeen 5.0

HUAWEI Band 8 offers a wide range of features to help users stay focused on their fitness goals. HUAWEI TruSeenTM 5.0 advanced sensors have been improved by 10% compared to the previous generation, and thanks to the HiFi-Encoder signal processing technology, the recorded data is more precise and the measurements more accurate.

HUAWEI TruSeenTM 5.0 technology allows you to monitor various biometric data such as heart rate, blood oxygenation, sleep phases, stress and management of the female physiological cycle, making HUAWEI Band 8 a professional-level smartband.

In addition, HUAWEI Band 8 integrates the HUAWEI TruSleepTM 3.0 sensor, also improved by 10% compared to the previous model, capable of recording sleep data accurately, identifying for example the time you go to sleep, when you wakes up and the different stages of sleep.

More precise and scientific workouts with HUAWEI TruSport

HUAWEI Band 8 brings the scientific training system powered by the HUAWEI TruSportTM algorithm to everyone, with easy-to-understand data including heart rate monitoring, walking pace and distance traveled. In addition, the algorithm also evaluates your running training load, pressurized aerobic/anaerobic workouts, recovery time between sessions and Running Ability Index (RAI).

HUAWEI Band 8 is a real professional wrist trainer that provides sports advice and recommendations to help users better understand the effectiveness of the exercises performed. The AI ​​of HUAWEI Band 8 is, in fact, able to plan the running activity based on the recorded physiological indicators, the RAI and the training conditions present, to improve the effectiveness of your workout in a scientific way and achieve your goals more easily.

HUAWEI Band 8 is a great training partner for those who love both outdoor and indoor sports. Featuring 100 different sports, including running, cycling, swimming and skipping, the band supports a variety of activities, such as heart rate broadcasting that can also sync with connected devices. In addition, new sports modes such as football, basketball and paddle have been added to meet the demand of the users. The Activity Record activity tracker helps you monitor your daily goals in real time through the HUAWEI Health app.

HUAWEI Band 8 brings every convenience just a tap away

HUAWEI Band 8 is the first smart band equipped with HUAWEI Assistant TODAY smart assistant. Swiping right, HUAWEI Assistant TODAY appears on the display and allows you to view the weather, manage music, set timers, time activities and much more.

HUAWEI Band 8 has also been improved in features such as music playback, remote shots, notifications, quick replies to messages, weather, alarms and stopwatch, flashlight, find my phone, voice assistant. It also supports quick responses to messages with text and emoji both through the proprietary Messages app and through third-party apps.

HUAWEI Band 8 reaches 14 days of battery life, up to 9 with normal use and up to 3 days with Always on Display mode. With a 5-minute charge, you can use the device for up to 2 days thanks to the fast charge that allows you to fully charge the device in just 45 minutes.

Prices and availability

HUAWEI Band 8 is available starting June 8, on the Huawei Store at a price of 59.90 euros in Midnight Black, Sakura Pink and Emerald Green colors.

Furthermore, until June 21, with the purchase of the new HUAWEI Band 8 it will be possible to buy a second one at half price.

