Yes, can I really say that this Watch D has extended my life? How come? Like many other smartwatches it measures SPO2, heart rate, ECG and more but how does it stand out? Thanks to the strap that inflates due to the inner tube it contains, he is certified as a medical device as a blood pressure monitor! A series of measurements above the threshold of normal, a call to the doctor and here’s what I found..

In the past I had actually already had some warnings because I had happened to try devices, even if less precise, that indicated signs of high blood pressure, or medical visits in which I had been warned but had never given them the right weight. Wearing a reliable and certified blood pressure monitor 24 hours a day and every day is a far cry from a single suspicious measurement. If the measurements, as in my case, are all or almost all above the standard values ​​then this immediately prompts you to go and do more in-depth checks.

That’s exactly what happened with this one Huawei Watch Da smartwatch which, thanks to an inner tube integrated into the bracelet which inflates during measurements, obtained the certification of a medical device and which, after keeping it on my wrist for over 10 days, prompted me to go to the doctor who actually decided to start a treatment suitable for lowering blood pressure.

The beauty is that despite this peculiarity he still looks like a normal smartwatch, not too big and not even “ugly”, thus being able to be worn easily every day. In addition to blood pressure, it measures heart rate, SPO2, temperature, EGC and tracks sleep and sports. It is certainly not a real sportwatch and the data regarding physical activity are not super detailed but for more generalist uses it is just fine. The precision of all the other measurements is also good, only the temperature is not too reliable but this does not depend on a poor quality of the sensor but on the position, the wrist is notoriously too influenced by the external temperature.

Watch D ha a display AMOLED and 1,64″ with a resolution of 456 × 280 pixels and 326 PPI, therefore also promoted from this point of view because you can always see clearly under the sun and the automatic brightness is well managed by the sensor.

The pressure measurements using a mini compressor to inflate the strap made me fear a low autonomy instead I was surprised here too because with 6/7 measurements a day and the notifications on Watch D still lasts about 1 week. If we activate the always-on display we still remain on 5 or with milder use we even get to 10.

Huawei then obviously also thought about theapplication, available for both Android and iOS that allows you to keep track of measurements, both pressure and all the others, including sleep, which is tracked very precisely, then obtaining extremely valuable graphs for understanding the trend of our parameters. On Android you can also respond to notifications but only through preset responses.

A smartwatch that convinces, who knows how to make a smartwatch but also knows how to make a medical device. In a word: versatile. The prezzo Of Watch D is equal to 399 euro and in the light of his versatility and how important it can be to realize possible causes that can then lead to health problems, I find him absolutely in focus, not exaggerated.