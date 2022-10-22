On October 22, 2022, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued, with the Minnesota Timberwolves at home against the Utah Jazz. After the game, the Jazz defeated the Timberwolves 132-126 in overtime, ushering in a two-game winning streak.
Full-time scores:
26-41, 29-23, 33-23, 32-33, OT: 12-6 (Jazz first)
The stats of both players are as follows:
Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards 30 points and 6 rebounds, Karl-Anthony Towns 27 points and 7 rebounds, Russell 23 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists, Rudy Gobert 9 points and 23 rebounds, Norwell, who came off the bench, got 18 points;
Jazz: Jordan Clarkson 29 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists, Markkanen 24 points and 13 rebounds in the key mid-range, Olynyk 21 points, Michael Conley 12 points and 1 assist, Malik Beasley 15 points, Fan De Bilt 4 points and 14 rebounds.
