Original title: Huazi 30 points against Biao Clarkson Gobert 23 boards The Timberwolves lost to the Jazz in overtime

On October 22, 2022, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued, with the Minnesota Timberwolves at home against the Utah Jazz. After the game, the Jazz defeated the Timberwolves 132-126 in overtime, ushering in a two-game winning streak.

Full-time scores:

26-41, 29-23, 33-23, 32-33, OT: 12-6 (Jazz first)

The stats of both players are as follows:

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards 30 points and 6 rebounds, Karl-Anthony Towns 27 points and 7 rebounds, Russell 23 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists, Rudy Gobert 9 points and 23 rebounds, Norwell, who came off the bench, got 18 points;

Jazz: Jordan Clarkson 29 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists, Markkanen 24 points and 13 rebounds in the key mid-range, Olynyk 21 points, Michael Conley 12 points and 1 assist, Malik Beasley 15 points, Fan De Bilt 4 points and 14 rebounds.

