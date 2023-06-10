Huge crowds in midfield: does the Laimer transfer solve Bayern’s midfield puzzle?

Status: 09.06.2023 1:28 p.m

Konrad Laimer is supposed to shake up Bayern’s midfield. The scrum for the position alongside Joshua Kimmich is huge and getting even bigger. Coach Thomas Tuchel is still waiting for his desired transfer from England.

Konrad Laimer is moving from RB Leipzig to FC Bayern. The top performer of the direct competitor comes to Munich on a free transfer and with two cup triumphs in his luggage and is supposed to heat up the competition in the midfield.

At first glance, the transfer, which has been looming for months, is a sensible and low-risk maneuver by the record champions. But is Laimer also the hoped-for reinforcement for the control center identified as a weak point?

Search for six: Bavaria’s weak point

Munich are looking for a “real six” – i.e. a clearer in front of the defense. Because in the past season, the record champions had to struggle with a lack of dominance and shaky counter-attack protection in midfield. One player who unmasked and punished these weaknesses was Konrad Laimer of all people.

The 26-year-old shone on Matchday 33 in the Allianz Arena with outstanding defensive behavior and a goal. His goal to make it 1-1 (final score 1-3 for Leipzig) was symbolic: Laimer first conquered the ball in his own half and sprinted it to the opposing penalty area. There he shot the ball uncompromisingly under the crossbar.

Laimer almost ruined Bayern’s championship

“He showed in the last game against us how strong he is – Laimer was the best man on the pitch,” said Bayern President Herbert Hainer, recalling the painful defeat that almost cost Munich the championship.

Laimer’s previous coach Marco Rose attests to his “unbelievable dynamism in winning the ball and switching”. “Many teams don’t have and are looking for these skills”. However, Laimer did not complete most of his assignments in defensive midfield, but rather in the eighth position.

Laimer’s classic clearing qualities were less in demand in Rose’s system than his tireless and aggressive behavior after ball losses and when winning the ball.

Laimer puts pressure on Goretzka

The Austrian resembles the playing style of his compatriot and ex-colleague Marcel Sabitzer, who returns to Munich from Manchester United in the summer and has not played a role in Munich so far. The same thing happened to Ryan Gravenberch last season. Leon Goretzka as an offensive part alongside Joshua Kimmich is controversial. At least one of the three Bayern pros is likely to leave the club soon.

Especially since the crowd will soon be even bigger: Raphael Guerreiro from long-time rival Borussia Dortmund is expected to sign with FC Bayern next week. The Portuguese also feels very comfortable in central midfield and was reportedly convinced of a change through a conversation with his former coach Thomas Tuchel.

Declan Rice – Tuchel’s expensive wish transfer

However, the Bayern coach’s absolute dream solution can be found on the island: Declan Rice from West Ham United. The England international received clearance from the Hammers after success in the Conference League, but according to the English press, Bayern are currently at a disadvantage to Arsenal.

The 24-year-old therefore prefers to remain in the Premier League, the necessary transfer fee should be around 100 million euros. A lot of money for Bayern, who are also trying to get a top transfer in the storm center this summer.

As an alternative, the Bayern bosses already have Sofyan Amrabat on the list. The “tz” and “Sky Sport Italia” report that FCB is dealing with the Moroccan national player from AC Florence.

