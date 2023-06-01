Home » Huge drama in the finale! Opava basketball players won after extra time and are celebrating their fifth title
Opava basketball players are celebrating their fifth league title after 20 years. They won the fourth final over Děčín 108:104 after extra time and won the series 3:1 in games. Coach Petr Czudek’s men triumphed for the first time since 2003 and after eighteen golds in a row over Nymburk, which they eliminated in the semi-finals on their way to the preliminary round of the playoffs. They thus secured participation in the Champions League. Děčín was in the final for the fifth time and, just like in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, he had to settle for silver.

