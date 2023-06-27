Hugging knees and walking in clouds and flowing water, this village-style Tai Chi exchange attracts men, women and children to join the battle_Hangzhou Net

Hugging knees, walking in clouds and flowing water, this village-style Tai Chi exchange attracts men, women and children to participate in the battle

Recently, the Shichangcheng Cultural Auditorium of Qingliangfeng Town, Lin’an District, Hangzhou City organized villagers to carry out Tai Chi exchange activities for the Asian Games. Nearly 50 villagers from various rural cultural auditoriums including Yangxi Village Cultural Auditorium in Feng Town actively participated. At the event site, representatives of the masses from various villages presented wonderful performances such as “Fan Dance”, “Chinese Martial Arts” and “Tai Chi Dance”.

At the event site, accompanied by soothing music, the members of each participating team slowly rose in unison on the stage. The white crane spread its wings, grasped the bird’s tail with its right hand, hugged its knees and bent its steps… the movements of the flowing clouds and water, and the relaxation and relaxation, put the The harmony beauty of Taijiquan, which combines rigidity and softness, and appropriate movement and stillness, is vividly displayed.

“This year is the year of the Asian Games. We want to attract more residents to join the ranks of sports and fitness through holding these activities, so that the old people can learn, enjoy themselves, and do well.” The relevant person in charge of the Municipal Tai Chi Association said that this year A number of events to welcome the Asian Games have been held in a row, so that everyone can learn more about the Asian Games, like the Asian Games, and participate in the Asian Games. It is hoped that by organizing such activities, the citizens’ happiness index will be improved and a strong atmosphere for the whole people to welcome the Asian Games will be created.

Author: Correspondent Cao Yunxiu Editor: Li Jiangang

