Home » Hughes ran the 100 in 9.83 in New York, breaking Christie’s British record
Sports

Hughes ran the 100 in 9.83 in New York, breaking Christie’s British record

by admin

Sprinter Zharnel Hughes ran the 100 in 9.83 seconds at the meeting in New York, moving to the top of this year’s world charts and breaking the thirty-year-old British record of Linford Christie. The 27-year-old native of Anquilla came within three hundredths of the Italian Marcello Jacobs’ European record from the last Olympic final to rank second in the all-time continental tables and fifteenth overall.

See also  FLASH: Cross River Bank, New Jersey, USA has received a Cease and Desist (CAD) enforcement order from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) for loan issues. The FDIC said the company's business practices, which target the fintech and cryptocurrency industries, were "unsafe, or absurd," in relation to fair lending laws. The company said the FDIC order would not have a "substantial impact" on business growth and that many of the elements required by the order "we have either already completed or will be completed in the coming months." The company provides financial technology companies with banking services such as payments, loans, capital, and card issuance. Its customers also include digital currency companies such as stablecoin issuer Circle Internet Financial Ltd. A report by the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC) showed that the company had $5.7 billion in deposits in the United States by the end of 2022.

You may also like

Football: Abodi ‘Flaminio? it deserves decorum, it needs...

Shot putter jumps over 100 meters hurdles

Birmingham Classic 2023 results: Jelena Ostapenko to face...

Hughes ran the 100 in New York in...

European Games, 4×100 silver relay, Italy first in...

Wander Franco back in Rays’ lineup after being...

The Vikings smashed their way back to Hohe...

“I already got everything, I lack nothing”

Portugal and the Netherlands neutralize each other, Belgium...

Georgia also robbed Belgium of points at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy