Hughes ran the 100 in 9.83 in New York, breaking Christie’s British record

See also FLASH: Cross River Bank, New Jersey, USA has received a Cease and Desist (CAD) enforcement order from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) for loan issues. The FDIC said the company's business practices, which target the fintech and cryptocurrency industries, were "unsafe, or absurd," in relation to fair lending laws. The company said the FDIC order would not have a "substantial impact" on business growth and that many of the elements required by the order "we have either already completed or will be completed in the coming months." The company provides financial technology companies with banking services such as payments, loans, capital, and card issuance. Its customers also include digital currency companies such as stablecoin issuer Circle Internet Financial Ltd. A report by the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC) showed that the company had $5.7 billion in deposits in the United States by the end of 2022.