Hughes ran the 100 in New York in 9.83 and broke Christie’s British record

A hundred at a rally in New York. Including Zharnel Hughes b kind from left. | photo: Profimedia.cz

Hughes improved by eight hundredths the personal best he ran five years ago in Kingston. In the same year, he became the European champion in the 100 in Berlin and helped to win the gold and sprint tafet. Last year in Munich, he finished second behind Jacobs in the defense of the European title, but he won the 200 and repeated his triumph.

The performance of Christie, now in his thirtieth year, who in his career won the 100th Olympic title, the World Championship and a ticket to the European Championship, improved by three hundredths. “I didn’t drink to break records, just to hit fast,” Hughes said. But in the morning I woke up from a dream at about 9:83, and then when I saw the light board, I said to myself that it screamed, the revelation became reality, he said.

In New York, with the regular support of a 1.3 m/s tailwind, he knocked Ferdinand Omanyal from Kenya off the top of the flight charts by a hundredth. At the meeting of the Continental Tour – Gold category, Jamaican Akeem Blake (9.93) got under the ten-second mark. defending world champion and local favorite Christian Coleman had to settle for this place and ace of 10.02.

Athletic meeting of the Continental Tour – Gold category in New York:

Mui – 100 m (vtr +1.3 m/s): 1. Hughes (Brit.) 9.83, 2. A. Blake (Jam.) 9.93, 200 m (+0.8 m/s) : 1. Lyles (USA) 19.83, 400 m: 1. Barnes (Jam.) 45.05, 800 m: 1. Hoppel 1:44.55, 1500 m: 1. Holt 3:37.07, 110 m p. (+1.6 m/s): 1. Roberts (all USA) 13.01, javelin: 1. Thomas (Bah.) 227, ball: 1. Otterdahl 21.50, hammer: 1. Winkler (both USA) 78.70, discus: 1. Smikle (Jam.) 65.36.

women – 100 m (+1.2 m/s): 1. Hobbsov 10.98, 200 m (+1.2 m/s): 1. Steinerov 22.19, 800 m: 1. Muov 1:58, 73, 100 m p. (+2.8 m/s): 1. Harrisonov 12.29, vault: 1. Cunninghamov (all USA) 195, triple jump: 1. Lafondov (Dom. rep.) 14.47, shot put: 1. Ewenov 19, 68, hammer: 1. Echikunwokeov (ob USA) 71.11, discus: 1. Prezov (Cuba) 67.44.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

