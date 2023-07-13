Hugo Larsson from Sweden wants to prove himself

His homeland has long since achieved world fame. Svarte is a stone’s throw from Ystad. The linchpin of the Swedish Commissioner Kurt Wallander.

Wallander, author Henning Mankell’s most prominent fictional character, is a trademark in southern Sweden. Ystad – this is also the home of Hugo Larsson. After Jan Svensson, Johnny Ekström and Branimir Hrgota, the Scandinavian, who has just turned 19, is the fourth Swedish professional footballer to wear Eintracht uniforms. Larsson has only been in Frankfurt since Monday. It is his first stop away from home. homesick?

“A fantastic club”

The fresh, carefree and self-confident Larsson doesn’t say a word about it. It is his first public appearance when he sits on the podium in the professional camp on Thursday, accompanied by Eintracht spokesman Bartosz Niedzwiedzki and interpreter Love Malm. Of course, as is usual with most Scandinavians, Larsson could also hold his inaugural press conference in English. But because it’s the first time for the redhead, he asks to express himself in his mother tongue.

What he says makes sense. “It has always been my dream to play football in the Bundesliga.” He explains why he chose Eintracht as follows: “It’s a fantastic club with a good history and passionate fans.” His new superiors had had them for a long time Feelers out for him.

When the chance arose to convince the versatile midfielder of a commitment in Frankfurt, Markus Krösche boldly grabbed it. The sports director is full of praise for the young Swede, who he says has “great potential”. “We will build up Hugo and help him to take his next step.” Krösche is confident: “He will bring us a lot of joy in the future.”

Cost up to ten million euros

Future – that is an elastic term. In any case, it is correct that Larsson has agreed on a five-year contract with Eintracht until mid-2028. A transfer fee of up to ten million euros was paid to his former club Malmö FF. Larsson is the most expensive Swede to have left his home country to seek football elsewhere.

For comparison: When Zlatan Ibrahimovic left Sweden in 2001, his new club Ajax Amsterdam paid 7.8 million euros. Larsson does not give any specific numbers. But he knows the message that goes with it. “I don’t worry about it. Others have to decide how much I am worth.”

Larsson kicked a soccer ball for the first time when he was just three years old. His parents supported him and also trained him – until he was nine years old. Table tennis, handball, tennis – Larsson has tried everything, but quickly realized: football, that’s what I want to do and play. Of course, he has gone through the relevant youth national team. And he has also played in the Swedish A-Elf.

So now Eintracht Frankfurt. His parents stayed out of the choice of the new employer. His advisors rather less. “But I decided that all by myself,” Larsson can be translated. “When the opportunity to move to Frankfurt arose, Larsson had no reason to hesitate. “It was natural for me to play for such a big club.”

“I want to show what I can do”

Larsson knows what he wants and has no qualms about finding his place among the established. “I’m a very agile player and not anxious,” he assesses himself. “I want to get on board straight away and show what I can do.” As a young boy, Cristiano Ronaldo was his big idol. That has changed with age. Now Larsson loves the way Kevin de Bruyne and Mateo Kovacic play football. Two from Manchester City’s star ensemble. Eintracht is not City.

But Larsson’s first impressions of his new sporting home are right. “It’s a bit warmer here,” he says. On Wednesday, when Larsson was able to let off steam with his new playmates in the first public training session, he didn’t mind the heat. Larsson scored a nice goal and we had a first conversation with Dino Toppmöller. “The trainer told me that it looks good.” And immediately encouraged him: “Keep it up.”

“I know what you need to know” about the German Bundesliga. Larsson may have shared some details with Emil Forsberg. His Swedish compatriot, one of the outstanding professionals from league rival RB Leipzig, has awarded him. “He told me: The move to Frankfurt to Eintracht is great. The trainer is great. Do that!”

Daring and trusting yourself: Jessic Ngankam has also decided to start a new project. While Larsson parried briskly in the early afternoon, the Hertha BSC striker completed the obligatory medical check. Eintracht had already agreed contractually with the striker in advance. The German-Cameroonian, who will turn 23 next Thursday, should be on the ball for Eintracht by mid-2028. Just like Larsson.

