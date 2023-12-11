Home » Hugo Sanchez: It is my honor to coach Han Dejun-Sports-China Engineering Network
Hugo Sanchez: Coaching Han Dejun is an honor for me

In a recent CBA regular season match, the Liaoning Men’s Basketball Team achieved a home victory over Beijing Control, and veteran player Han Dejun played a pivotal role in the game by scoring 9 rebounds. This impressive performance also brought his total CBA rebounds to 4,979, surpassing Battelle and making him the second person in history to achieve this feat.

Following the game, Liaoning men’s basketball coach Hugo Sanchez expressed his admiration for Han Dejun, stating that it is an honor for him to coach such a dedicated and professional player. “Han Dejun has dedicated his entire career to the Liaoning team and is willing to give everything for the team. Now, he is a benchmark in CBA history,” Ugo said.

Looking ahead, Ugo also expressed his anticipation for the upcoming game against the Zhejiang Guangsha team. “Guangsha is a very good team, and this is destined to be a difficult game. We will prepare for this game seriously, especially in terms of defense. We will do better than before,” he said.

The Liaoning Men’s Basketball Team’s victory and the impressive performance of Han Dejun have certainly set the stage for an exciting season, and with coach Hugo Sanchez leading the way, fans can expect more thrilling games ahead.

