[The Epoch Times, December 22, 2022]The final of the 2022 World Cup is undoubtedly the most classic final that will go down in history. First half, second half, extra time, all the way to the penalty shootout. If a director designed the script of this final, then it can be said that every scene of this final is full of climaxes, the storyline is magnificent, and the scenes are exciting. That kind of enjoyable feeling, no matter how many years pass, this game will become a wonderful memory that they will talk about after dinner.

In addition to the excitement and excitement of the game plot, Argentina’s road to the championship also presented the world with an ancient philosophy of karma and reincarnation, which made people marvel at the wonder and profundity of good fortune. The opponents Argentina defeated in the semi-finals and finals, Croatia and France, were the only two teams to beat Argentina in the last 2018 World Cup. In the group stage of the 2018 World Cup, Argentina lost 0:3 to Croatia. In the subsequent knockout round of 16, Argentina encountered the French team and lost 3:4, stopping at the top 16. In the last World Cup, France won the championship and Croatia won the runner-up.

In this World Cup, Argentina defeated Croatia 3:0 in the semi-finals, giving Croatia back to the game with no difference; in the normal game time of the final, they scored 3:3 with France. If it is regarded as a 1:0 overall result, it can also be considered that Argentina finally responded to France with an upgraded version of 4:3. In the end, Argentina won the championship, France was the runner-up, and Croatia was the third. Compared with the last World Cup, Argentina’s wonderful performance in this World Cup perfectly demonstrated the connotation of karmic reincarnation.

In fact, looking at the entire World Cup competition, France’s strength is not inferior to Argentina’s at all, and it even performed more stable and mature than Argentina in many games. of football experts are optimistic about the French team. Judging from the process of the finals, it does seem that there was an element of luck in Argentina’s victory, but from the perspective of rewards for good and evil, isn’t luck the embodiment of good fortune? So what kind of good deeds has Argentina done, and what kind of great virtues has it accumulated to bring such good luck?

In the midway of the World Cup, on November 30, news of the death of Jiang Zemin, the former general secretary of the Communist Party of China, was released. Forbearance” Falun Gong practitioners wantonly massacred, tortured, kidnapped, imprisoned, and saturate hundreds of millions of Chinese families. The crime against humanity, which has created the greatest humanitarian disaster for mankind today, has once again spread around the world on a large scale. The news of Jiang Zemin’s death and Argentina’s championship made a past that had been dusty for more than ten years suddenly emerge from the depths of the author’s memory.

When Falun Gong practitioners were subjected to the CCP’s genocide-style persecution, the courts of two countries have acted for the heavens and fulfilled judicial justice. They not only accepted the complaint filed by Falun Gong practitioners against Jiang Zemin, but also made judgments, and even went to the court The procedural stage of Jiang Zemin’s arrest warrant. One of these two countries is Spain and the other is Argentina. In mid-November 2009, Justice Ismael of the Spanish National Court. Renault sued Jiang Zemin and other five perpetrators of the persecution of Falun Gong for genocide and torture. Just one month later, on December 17, 2009, Judge La Madrid of the Ninth Court of the Criminal and Punishment Division of the Argentine Federal Court issued an international arrest warrant against Jiang Zemin and former Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the Communist Party of China, Luo Gan, on charges of persecuting Falun Gong practitioners, torture and massacre crime.

Spain and Argentina, these two weak countries, their courts dare to try the powerful former dictator of the Chinese Communist Party, protect kindness, and uphold justice. How much courage and responsibility are needed for this, from the principle of good and evil will be rewarded See, this act of kindness will obviously bring good luck and blessings to their nation and country.

Thinking of this, the author suddenly became enlightened. After the two court judgments at the end of 2009, in the World Cup in the summer of 2010, Spain stood out from the first defeat and was not favored. It defeated strong enemies all the way and was finally promoted to the World Cup The new champion of history, isn’t this a reflection of Spain’s blessings in this world? Let’s look at the two championships won by Spain (2010) and Argentina (2022). The final champion, which is the only two times in the history of the World Cup.

At the end of 2022, the news of Jiang Zemin’s death and Argentina’s harvest of the Hercules Cup, these two major events happened one after another, and all the magical laws of karma that happened on the way to Argentina’s championship, maybe God inspired us here: Argentina The blessings brought by Judge La Madrid’s just sentence have been fulfilled, but the judicial justice initiated by La Madrid has not yet been realized in the world. Jiang Zemin’s crimes have not been liquidated, and the CCP’s persecution of Falun Gong is still continuing , and ending the persecution of the belief in “Truthfulness, Compassion, Forbearance” and ending this barbaric attempt to destroy civilization is the most urgent moral responsibility of the international community today.

