Hundreds of boats compete for the stream, students from 16 colleges and universities across the country race in Wenzhou_Zhejiang Online

Hundreds of boats compete for the stream, and students from 16 colleges and universities across the country race in Wenzhou

2023-05-04 10:25:39





Source: Sport Tribune





Correspondent Ma Zhen

On May 2, the 2023 China·Wenzhou Dragon Boat Invitational Tournament “Welcome to the Asian Games and Enjoy the Races in Wenzhou” kicked off at the Lucheng Dragon Boat Base of Huichang Lake in the urban area. Nearly 300 people from 16 college dragon boat teams from all over the country gathered in Wenzhou to compete on the same field and staged A water “fast and furious”. This competition is the first stop of the 10th Wenzhou Dragon Boat Series, which marks the official start of the new Wenzhou dragon boat season in 2023.

At 8 o’clock in the morning, the crowds of the dragon boat base in Lucheng, Huichang Lake were surging. There were two events for this event: the 100-meter dragon boat race and the 500-meter straight track race for 12 people in the mixed group. With the order of the referee, the passionate sound of gongs, drums and shouts played the movement of youth, and the participating teams from various colleges and universities cut through the waves and moved forward quickly.

There are 3 local teams from Wenzhou, namely Wenzhou University, Wenzhou Vocational College of Science and Technology, and Zhejiang Oriental Vocational and Technical College. According to Zhu Minyuan, the head coach of the Wenzhou University team, the Wenzhou University Dragon Boat Team was established in 2017. The team members are basically sophomores and juniors from the Department of Physical Education. “The opponents in this competition are very strong. It’s hard to say in the 100 meters, but we are confident to enter the top three in the 500 meters.” Zhu Minyuan analyzed before the game. Sure enough, in the 500-meter straight track race that afternoon, the Wenda Dragon Boat Team showed their endurance advantages, “anti-killing” the Shanghai Ocean University team and the Changzhou Institute of Engineering team, and won the runner-up in 2 minutes 25 seconds 170. The championship was won by the Jimei University team.

This dragon boat race has won unanimous praise from the participating teams in terms of event organization, referee work, voluntary service, medical rescue, and logistical support. Yu Zhengzhi, a member of Tongji University in Shanghai, said: “It’s a great honor to be invited to participate in this precious place of Wenzhou. I deeply feel the enthusiasm of Wenzhou people and the strong dragon boat culture atmosphere.”

The person in charge of the organizer said that Wenzhou, as a famous city of dragon boats in China and the hometown of Chinese dragon boat culture, has a long history and a broad base of people. The unique landscape resources and regional cultural characteristics are the cultural complex and national spirit of every water villager. In recent years, with the in-depth popularization of dragon boat sports, Wenzhou City has also successfully held the Tanghe Dragon Boat Rally, the Dragon Boat Club League and the Chinese Dragon Boat Race, which are deeply loved by the citizens. The purpose of this event is to cultivate and build Wenzhou’s characteristic brand events, continue to promote the city’s golden business card of “watching dragon boats in Wenzhou”, create a strong atmosphere for Wenzhou to enter the “Asian Games era”, fully tap and release the potential of sports consumption, and realize “sports sports” The new leap of “building a stage and economic singing” has injected youthful vitality into Wenzhou, a famous dragon boat city.