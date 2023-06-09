Home » Hundreds of thousands almost flew out the window. We were already looking for a ticket home, admits the Czech brawler
Hundreds of thousands almost flew out the window. We were already looking for a ticket home, admits the Czech brawler

The sixth fight in the UFC by the Czech fighter David Dvořák is knocking on the door. However, the native of Hořice had to deal with inconveniences while waiting for the next test among the elite. In the course of the week, he lost his original opponent, and there was even a possibility that he would fly back to the Czech Republic from Canada without a match. “We were very bad about it. I wish you could see what happened when they found a replacement opponent. It was a huge explosion of emotions,” Dvořák does not hide his enthusiasm, who will finally fight Australian Steve Erceg, a novice in the wrestling “League of Champions”, at Saturday’s UFC 289 tournament in Vancouver.

