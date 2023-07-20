Hungarian Grand Prix: Laurent Rossi replaced as Alpine CEO by Philippe Krief

In May, Laurent Rossi accused the Alpine team of “dilettantism” and said the team had a “performance deficit and an execution deficit”Dates: Fri 21-Sun 23 July Venue: HungaroringCoverage: Live text and online-only radio commentary on BBC Sport website and app

Laurent Rossi has been replaced as chief executive officer of Alpine by Renault executive Philippe Krief.

Rossi had led the transformation of Renault’s Formula 1 team into the Alpine name since 2021, a strategy aimed at increasing the profile of the niche sportscar brand.

Renault said Rossi would now “focus on special projects linked to the transformation of the (Renault) Group”.

The executive in charge of the F1 team will be Bruno Famin.

Famin was named as vice-president of Alpine Motorsport earlier this month.

Famin will have oversight of the F1 operations and be the senior manager to whom principal Otmar Szafnauer reports.

That had been Rossi’s job when he was CEO, but Krief’s background is on the product side of Renault – he was formerly vice-president of engineering and product performance for the French car company.

Bruno Famin has responsibility for an Alpine F1 team which are currently sixth in the constructors’ championship, having finished fourth in 2022

Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo, who brought Rossi into Alpine in 2021, said: “Laurent has set out a clear and ambitious strategv for the brand. He has put Alpine in the best possible position to achieve its long-term goals.

“Alpine is now ready to enter a new phase of its development and to become a brand of the future.

“Philippe combines a long industry experience, great technical knowledge with the leadership qualities that are key to the success of our project, including the launch of the brand’s new vehicles starting next year.”

