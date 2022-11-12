According to the website of the Hungarian Skating Association on the 10th, the Hungarian Skating Association has approved the application of short track speed skaters Liu Shaolin and Liu Shaoang to change their nationalities.

Image source: Screenshot from the website of the Hungarian Skating Association

In addition, according to the latest announcement issued by the Hungarian Skating Association, according to the previous contract agreement, the premise of agreeing to change the nationality application is that Liu Shaolin and Liu Shaoang need to compensate a certain amount.

After this news was released, it caused a heated discussion among many ice fans. Some foreign media said that Liu Shaolin and Liu Shaoang’s application for change of nationality may change the current world pattern of short track speed skating.

According to the Hungarian Skating Association, according to the relevant regulations of the International Skating Union, you cannot participate in ISU competitions for 12 months after changing your nationality.

The Hungarian Skating Association announced on the 10th that it has approved the application of short track speed skaters Liu Shaolin and Liu Shaoang to change their nationalities. The Liu brothers no longer have contracts with the association to prepare for the Milan Winter Olympics cycle.

