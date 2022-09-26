Roberto Mancini smiles satisfied at the final whistle of Hungary-Italy: after the very strong disappointment of the lack of qualification for the World Cup, the Nations League Final Four arrives. Even if the bitterness for the missed World Cup remains: “Very good for 70 ‘, but I didn’t like the last 20’. I’m happy, but in the final we got crushed, we had to control the game better.”

“It is important – comments Mancini – to have reached the Nations League Final Four, but unfortunately everything else remains. We have put a group back on its feet after that disappointment, but we still have to work on it. Now we need to override the month of December, up to that moment will be difficult “.

THE FUTURE

“The group – comments Mancini – is this anyway, even if someone could be added. We have been working on the new Italy for some time. The module? I don’t have a reference system. You can play in any way, just train. In many are used to 3-5-2, it changes the defense and something in attack since the two play much closer, it is a good possibility to have two systems of play. When you win I like it anyway. In the first half we played a great game, made up of dribbling and depth; it should not be forgotten that we have two kids forward who, if in two years they maintain their qualities, or improve them, they become devastating “.