On the pitch with a gun pointed at the linesman, who doesn’t even notice what has happened. It happened last November 7 in Hungary, in the reserve championship match between Pér Lse and Tényő SE. To point out the crazy gesture was the father of the assistant referee, who saw the image on Twitter. At that point, the linesman reported the fact to his section, which in turn informed the Hungarian Football Federation and filed a police complaint against the man who was later identified as the away team’s footballer Krisztian Tóth, who shouldn’t even have been on the bench. The player was then disqualified for life and a criminal proceeding has also opened against him with allegations of harassment and threats.