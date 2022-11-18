It happened last weekend in the reserve championship. The culprit justified himself: “It was a toy weapon”
On the pitch with a gun pointed at the linesman, who doesn’t even notice what has happened. It happened last November 7 in Hungary, in the reserve championship match between Pér Lse and Tényő SE. To point out the crazy gesture was the father of the assistant referee, who saw the image on Twitter. At that point, the linesman reported the fact to his section, which in turn informed the Hungarian Football Federation and filed a police complaint against the man who was later identified as the away team’s footballer Krisztian Tóth, who shouldn’t even have been on the bench. The player was then disqualified for life and a criminal proceeding has also opened against him with allegations of harassment and threats.
Toth defended himself by saying that it was a toy gun and that it was just a joke: “My actions were clearly a joke, I had no intention of harming anyone! The gun belonged to the son of one of the players on the field , it’s just a plastic toy gun, nothing special. At that moment, it didn’t even occur to me what the consequences of a reckless prank could be, which I immediately regretted. I’m very sorry, it was extremely stupid to cause problems for others, for myself and for sport,” he said in an interview with the local newspaper Kisalföld.
November 17, 2022 (change November 17, 2022 | 22:26)
