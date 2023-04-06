Il Torino continues to probe the Italian and foreign markets in search of reinforcements. The goals are now known: Juric first of all wants a striker and then wingers. Among the names that are made regarding the reinforcements on the wing, the hypothesis is increasingly gaining ground Sernicola. With Singo and Aina destined to leave, Lazaro’s redemption still to be defined, at the moment there is only Vojvoda in the wing battery. This is why Vagnati’s efforts are concentrated on that role.

Meanwhile the Roma aims to strengthen the midfield for next season. The last idea leads to Daniel Ceballos, goalless midfielder from Real Madrid. Given the difficulties for Frattesi’s return, the Spaniard has become a more realistic target.

Sernicola in Turin: 65%

Il Torino has located in Leonard Sernicola one of the possible reinforcements for next season. The player can act on both wings and was one of the most positive in the unfortunate season of the Cremonese. In the summer he will be able to leave for a figure close to 3 million. Vagnati has put him at the top of the list for a role set to be revolutionized in the summer. Contacts have already been initiated with his agent in search of an agreement. At this moment the grenades have the advantage in the race for Sernicola.

Ceballos alla Roma: 50%

The Roma she leapt up Daniel Ceballos. The 26-year-old Spaniard will leave Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer. According to calciomercato.com, Spanish would have been offered by intermediaries. The Spaniard considers Rome a welcome stop because he has a lot of respect for Mourinho. The player, however, would have conditioned his engagement for the Giallorossi’s Champions League qualification. Ceballos receives a low salary (1.5 million) and it would be a great shot to strengthen a department that needs quality. For this reason the hypothesis remains concrete.

Szoboszlai al Napoli: 20%

Il Napoli is already working on next season. Among the objectives there is Dominik Szoboszlai, Hungarian talent from Leipzig. The player could end up on the market for about 40 million in the summer. Napoli evaluate a restyling in midfield, given that Zielinski has not yet renewed his contract expiring in 2024. Currently Leipzig would be out of the next edition of the Champions League and this could lead to the farewell of the talented player. The former Salzburg player is a dot of Giuntoli who is ready to enter into negotiations with the German club to bring this talent to Naples.

Berardi to Lazio: 15%

The Lazio he wants to take things seriously in case of Champions qualification. For this, according to the Sports Courierwould have asked Sassuolo for information Dominic Berardi. In fact, Sarri, in addition to a deputy Immobile, would like another quality winger in the next championship to alternate with Pedro, Zaccagni and Felipe Anderson. Sassuolo’s position is clear: if the captain asks for the transfer, he will be satisfied, but not for less than 35 million. The negotiation, like all those involving the talented black and green number 10, is not simple.

Gudmundsson all Fiorentina: 15%

The Fiorentina he would have asked Genoa for information about the Icelandic full-back Albert Gudmundsson. Arrived last January from Az Alkmaar, Gudmundsson after the first six months of adaptation, has proved to be an added value for Gilardino’s team this season, scoring 8 goals in 29 games. At the moment, Genoa’s response has been cold: the Ligurians, who value the player at around 10 million, don’t want to deprive themselves of him in view of the return to Serie A. This does not mean that the deal is closed. It is probable that Pradè will return to office later, especially if the Viola were to hit a new European qualification.

