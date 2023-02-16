Observers of the Torino they have been particularly active in the South American Under 20 which recently ended with the victory of Brazil. Among the players viewed, one in particular attracted attention. Let’s talk about Oscar Cortes, attacking midfielder born in 2003 for the Millonarios. The player can be caught with less than 5 million. Many swear by his talent and grenades want to make sure of it.

Also there Roma it’s about a South American player. In this case we are talking about Johnny CardosoAmerican soccer player of Brazilian citizenship. There is fierce competition for the flexible midfielder, but the Giallorossi are currently ahead.

Let’s see all the negotiations of this phase of the market.

Sallai to Lazio: 55%

The Lazio seems to have chosen, after months of research, the deputy Immobile. It’s about Roland SallaiFreiburg’s Hungarian striker. Born in 1997, he is an old acquaintance of our championship, having played for Palermo in the 2016-2017 season. On that occasion the player scored 21 appearances and only 1 goal. The Hungarian could arrive for less than 10 million. In Germany they say that the two clubs are discussing the transfer and that everything could close before the end of the season. At the moment, therefore, Sallai’s candidacy is the strongest for the role of deputy building.

Christensen all’Atalanta: 30%

L’Atalanta is always on the hunt for new talent. Among the many players under observation of the Orobic club there is Jacob Christensen of Nordsjaelland. The Danish is a metronome with important physical means. The Nerazzurri management is convinced that he can become De Roon’s heir. For this reason it is observed with great attention. It is possible that Tony D’Amico will try to get ahead of the competition with an ad hoc offer.

Lynen to Fiorentina: 25%

The Fiorentina is looking for a midfielder for next season. Among the many names that come up in this phase, that of Senna LynenSaint Gilloise midfielder. The player, born in 1999, is due to expire in 2024 and is considered by many to be one of the most interesting prospects in Belgian football. The purple club has its eye on him. The cost of the card is around 5 million euros. The company ponders whether he will make such an investment.

Oscar Cortes to Torino: 20%

Turin went strong up Oscar Cortes. Vagnati went on a mission to South America to see in person this 2003 class on which many bet. No official offer has been made yet, but in view of the next season that of Oscar Cortes is more than an idea. The Colombian scored 3 goals in the South American Under 20, showing himself as one of the best talents on the continent. The grenades therefore want to try to burn the competition.

Johnny Cardoso to Roma: 20%

The Roma is strongly interested in Johnny Cardoso, born in 2001 at Internacional. He is a very flexible midfielder, capable of juggling even as an attacking midfielder. Betis Sevilla also jumped on the player. Pinto is having the midfielder carefully examined who would be very useful in the Giallorossi midfield With the contract expiring in 2024, his price is still low. It is possible that the Giallorossi will soon make an attempt for the midfielder.