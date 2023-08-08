Hurdle sprinter Diessl becomes U20 European champion – sport.ORF.at

A week and a half before the World Championships in Athletics in Budapest, there were two reports of success from youngsters on Tuesday. While Enzo Diessl won the gold medal over 110 meters hurdles at the U20 European Championships in Israel, Sophie Kreiner won the bronze medal in the heptathlon with 5,698 points.

Diessl’s triumph is only the fourth European Championship title of the Austrian Athletics Association (ÖLV) in this age group. The 19-year-old Styrian, who won with a time of 13.12 seconds, is following in the footsteps of Linda Horvath (high jump, 1997), Günther Weidlinger (3,000 m steeplechase, 1997) and Lukas Weißhaidinger (discus, 2011).

U20 European Championship: Athletics gold for Enzo Diessl

“It’s been a while since an Austrian ran so well,” said Diessl, who traveled to Jerusalem as the leader of the European rankings after his U20 record of 13.11 seconds this year. “That’s why I’m all the prouder. It means a lot to me, all the hard work over the past year has paid off.”

