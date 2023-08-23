Hurdling through the Heat: Jasmine Camacho-Quinn Battles High Temperatures at World Championships

Athlete Jasmine Camacho-Quinn battled high temperatures at the World Championships in Athletics but still came out on top. Despite suffering from dizziness before her participation in the preliminary round of the 100-meter hurdles, Camacho-Quinn delivered an impressive performance and won the fourth heat with a time of 12.50 seconds. This placed her as the fourth-seeded runner in the semifinals, which will take place tomorrow. The temperature during her race was a scorching 92 degrees Fahrenheit.

Camacho-Quinn expressed her struggle with the heat, stating that she had anticipated cooler weather and felt dizzy when walking to the starting block, which can be dangerous. The temperatures in Budapest, where the championships are being held, reached an extreme level, prompting the Hungarian Meteorological Service to issue warnings and advise people to stay hydrated.

Looking forward to tomorrow’s semifinals, Camacho-Quinn emphasized the importance of being ready and giving it her all. The temperature is expected to reach 91 degrees Fahrenheit, and a yellow alert has been declared. In the semifinals, Camacho-Quinn will compete in the third ‘heat’, running in the fifth lane. She will face tough competition, including the fifth-ranked Nia Ali from the United States and the eighth-ranked Pia Skrzyszowska from Poland. Other contenders include Michelle Harrison from Canada, Michelle Jenneke from Australia, Danielle Williams from Jamaica, Mariona Fourie from South Africa, and Mette Graversgaard from Denmark.

Camacho-Quinn’s qualification for the semifinals is a significant achievement, given the challenging conditions she faced. Her determination to overcome the heat and deliver another outstanding performance marks her as a resilient athlete to watch. The semifinals are scheduled for tomorrow, at 2:45 pm Puerto Rico time, and fans will be eagerly awaiting Camacho-Quinn’s next appearance on the track.