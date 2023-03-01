Novak Djokovic (1st ATP) started the competition in the ATP 500 tournament in Dubai with the first round match against Czech Tomas Machac (130th ATP). The rival did not give up the meeting too easily, but it was the Serb who finally managed to advance after winning the tie-break in the third set (6:3, 3:6, 7:6).

Novak Djokovic advanced to the quarter-finals of the tournament in Dubai. There he can play with Hubert Hurkacz

In the second round, the rival of the leader of the world ranking was the Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor (39th ATP). In the first round, he won 6:4, 3:6, 6:4 with the Frenchman Constant Lestienne (56th ATP).

Djokovic dominated the first set almost entirely. He broke his opponent in the second game and then took the lead 5-2. The last game was incredibly tight, when the rival served, the Serb immediately made it 40:0 and had match balls. Griekspoor managed to defend the first four, but couldn’t make it on the fifth.

In the second set, Djokovic again broke the Dutchman in the second game. The fourth game was unusual, as it was settled after 33 exchanges, the leader of the ranking used only the sixth break point. Griekspoor did not give up and with the score 5: 1 he saved two match balls and then his own pass. Then he broke the rival and led to the state 5: 3. Despite this, Djokovic closed the match moments later with the first match ball in the game and the third of the match.

Thus, Djokovic can be a rival of Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of the tournament in Dubai. For this to happen, the Polish tennis player will have to beat the lower ranked Paweł Kotow (138th ATP). The report from the Hurkacz match will be available on Sport.pl and in the Sport.pl LIVE mobile application.