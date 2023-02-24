Hubert Hurkacz (11th ATP) did not show up in the ATP indoor tournament in Rotterdam last week. It is true that in the first round – after an extremely even match – he defeated the Spaniard Roberto Bautista-Aguta (28th ATP), but in the next round he lost in two sets to the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov (25th ATP). That’s why he was very keen to bounce back in Marseille.

Hurkacz defended the matchball, but won after a dramatic battle. He’s in the semi-finals

After an unexpectedly fierce, but fortunately victorious match with the Swiss Leandro Riedi, Hurkacz’s rival in the quarter-finals was the Swede Mikael Ymer, who is ranked 69th in the ATP ranking.

Of course, it was the Polish tennis player who was the clear favorite of this confrontation, and although he started the whole match with the loss of his own serve, he got a return break in the next game and after two very even games, played with advantage, the first set returned to the starting point.

Later in the first game, Hurkacz was in control. He had no major problems winning his own service games, and in the sixth game he managed to break his opponent again to 4:2. Thanks to this, he could enjoy a 6-3 set win soon after.

There was only one break in the second set. Unfortunately, in favor of a tennis player from Sweden. It was Ymer who managed to surprise Hurkacz in the fourth game, thanks to which he took the lead 3: 1. The next three games were played to the advantage and Hurkacz even had two chances to break back, but he did not use them. Ymer was able to escape the oppression – he also won the set 6:3.

The decisive set started great for Hubert Hurkacz, because this time he was leading 3:1 thanks to a break in the fourth game. Unfortunately, he was unable to confirm the break with a winning service game and Ymer quickly led to a tie after 3. Both tennis players had a lot of problems with their own serve throughout the match, but in the end of the third set it was different, so the tie-break decided about advancing to the semi-finals. break.

This was better for Ymer, who switched sides with a 4-2 lead, then a 5-3 lead, and then at 6-5 had the match ball. Fortunately, the finish belonged to Hurkacz, who first defended the matchball, added two more points in a row and he triumphed in the decisive game 8: 6.

Hubert Hurkacz defeated the Swede Mikael Ymer 6:3, 3:6, 7:6 (8). In the semi-finals of the ATP 250 tournament in Marseille, the Pole will face the winner of the match Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria, 25th ATP) – Aleksander Bublik (Kazakhstan, 50th ATP).