3 – the number of set balls defended by Hubert Hurkacz in the second set. The Pole in difficult moments, when the rival had such chances, did a great job. He either served brilliantly or risked difficult forehands that hit the court. It all paid off as he eventually led to a tie-break. The Pole started it great – he led 3:0, and then dictated the conditions on the court. He won the match ball after a great stop volley, and a moment later enjoyed the win after a Frenchman’s throw-in. Bonzi asked for a challenge, but nothing came of it.

Two Hurkacz breaks

Hubert Hurkacz quickly showed his rival that he would dictate the terms of the game. In the fourth game, leading 40:30 on the Frenchman’s service, he showed off a wonderful return from the backhand. He hit the final line perfectly. Bonzi did not believe that the Pole hit it and immediately asked for a challenge. This confirmed a bad scenario for him, because he had just been broken.

A moment later, Hurkacz won his service game to zero for the second time in a row and after a quarter of an hour he was leading 4:1. He had a highway to win the first set, but also a moment of weakness at 4-2, 30-0 and his serve! He committed three consecutive unforced errors and was broken. The Pole, however, responded in great style. He broke Bonzi again after winning the longest action of the match! Hurkacz did not make an earlier mistake and confidently won his serve and set. The Pole won as much as 92 percent. points after the first serve (rival only 65%). He also had a clear advantage in winning points after the second serve (55 to 17 percent).

For Hurkacz, this is the sixth triumph in the ATP tournament. So far, he has won events in Winston-Salem (2019), Delray Beach, Miami, Metz (all 2021) and Halle (2022).