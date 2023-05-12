Hurricanes secure spot in semifinals

The Carolina Hurricanes became the first National Hockey League (NHL) team to secure a place in the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday, beating the New Jersey Devils 3-2 in overtime.

They prevailed 4-1 in the best of seven series and now face either the Florida Panthers or the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Panthers lead 3-1 in the series.

Reuters/USA Today Sports/James Guillory



The Dallas Stars beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 and only need one hit to advance. The next game will take place in Seattle on Sunday night.

