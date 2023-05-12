Home » Hurricanes secure spot in semifinals
Sports

Hurricanes secure spot in semifinals

by admin
Hurricanes secure spot in semifinals

The Carolina Hurricanes became the first National Hockey League (NHL) team to secure a place in the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday, beating the New Jersey Devils 3-2 in overtime.

They prevailed 4-1 in the best of seven series and now face either the Florida Panthers or the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Panthers lead 3-1 in the series.

Reuters/USA Today Sports/James Guillory

The Dallas Stars beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 and only need one hit to advance. The next game will take place in Seattle on Sunday night.

More dazu in National Hockey League

See also  The 76ers reversed: Niang 24+6, Yang Kong cut 27+20, and the Eagles locked in the eighth place in the Eastern Conference_Hit_Murray_McDaniels

You may also like

16 sports teams arrive in Suzhou one after...

Appointments, the Meloni-Mantua line passes. So the prime...

WC hockey 2023 | Smejkal starts with a...

NBA, Tatum starts with 1/14 then explodes in...

Juve: Allegri, equal gives us even more confidence...

“I want to win with style, I learned...

Denver qualified for the Western Conference final, Boston...

Nuggets cruise past Suns in Game 6, advance...

Trpišovský is like Klopp or Tuchel, says Palička....

“Harvest effect”. the worst consequence of the heat...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy