Hurt by critics, Marcell Jacobs declares: “I will be reborn”

The Italian Federation announced on Tuesday that Jacobs will not participate in the European Team Championship (June 20-25 in Chorzow, Poland) due to pain in his lower back. He had already had to give up his first two meetings in the 100m, in Rabat (May 28) then in Florence (June 2). Last Friday, Marcell Jacobs was finally able to make his comeback, during the Paris Diamond League stage. But he only finished seventh in 10”21, far from his European record (9”80).