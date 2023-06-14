Hurt by critics, Marcell Jacobs declares: “I will be reborn”

Marcell Jacobs, Olympic champion and European record holder in the 100m, assured Wednesday that he ” would be reborn “, regretting the” critiques aroused by his start to the season weighed down by persistent sciatica. ” I started the outdoor season and unfortunately it didn’t go the way I wanted “wrote the 28-year-old Italian sprinter in a long message on Instagram where he wished” tell how (he felt) “.
The Italian Federation announced on Tuesday that Jacobs will not participate in the European Team Championship (June 20-25 in Chorzow, Poland) due to pain in his lower back. He had already had to give up his first two meetings in the 100m, in Rabat (May 28) then in Florence (June 2). Last Friday, Marcell Jacobs was finally able to make his comeback, during the Paris Diamond League stage. But he only finished seventh in 10”21, far from his European record (9”80).
“It seemed to me that all the good results were worth nothing”
« It was important that I get back on trackwrote Jacobs. I felt good in the starting blocks (in Paris) and I left as I had not done for a long time, but then the legs did not support this effort until the end, the necessary training was missing. […] And the criticisms inevitably arrived, the attacks, the mockery […]. In an instant, it seemed that all the good results were worth nothing. »
« I want to remind you that I am a human being and I continually push my body to 110%added the Italian sprinter […]. I will be reborn, overcoming the obstacles that life puts in my way again. Marcell Jacobs now hopes to get back into shape, with a view to the World Championships in Budapest (August 19-27).