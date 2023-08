Muharem Huskovic’s career hung by a thin thread last fall. The young talent of Wiener Austria was seriously injured in a traffic accident and put into artificial deep sleep. Only at the beginning of this season did the 20-year-old return fully recovered, took his chance after the departure of Haris Tabakovic and became the match winner in the 2-1 victory in the Conference League qualifier in Warsaw against Legia on Thursday.

