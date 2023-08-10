Home » Huskovic shoots Austria to victory at Legia
Muharem Huskovic made a dream comeback in the third round of UEFA Conference League qualifying on Thursday. The young Austrian, who played his first game from the start after his serious car accident in October 2022, scored two goals for the Viennese in a 2-1 away win at Legia Warsaw.

Already in the eleventh minute the 20-year-old used a template by Dominik Fitz for a quick lead after a serious blunder by Legia goalkeeper Kacper Topiasz. Austria didn’t give Poland many chances to score as a result, but were lucky with a few Legia attacks and a well-positioned Christian Früchtl in goal.

0: 1 by Muharem Huskovic (11th minute)

After the break it was Huskovic again who took advantage of a cross from Manuel Polster and headed past Kacper to take the lead 2-0 (56′).

Huskovic’s second goal (56th minute)

In the final minutes, the Poles still scored a goal. Ernest Muci heaved the ball free-standing from five to make it 2-1 into the net (87′). This means that Austria will still be challenged in a week’s time in the second leg on August 17 (7 p.m., live on ORF1) in Vienna.

