Dhe restaurant “Don Julio” in Buenos Aires is the address for lovers of classic Argentinean meat. During the G-20 summit in 2018, Chancellor Angela Merkel was taken to the Palermo district to learn the secrets of Argentine steaks at the “Churrascaria”. Photos from the Chancellor’s visit now adorn the wall of what is probably the city’s most prominent bar.

On Monday evening, however, another prominent visitor ensured that hundreds of people pressed their noses flat against the window panes in front of the bar in Argentina’s posh district. Because inside, Lionel Messi had taken a seat with his family. That alone demands a lot of respect, because anyone who has experienced the hunting scenes that begin in Buenos Aires when Messi appears in public for even a tenth of a second knows what a storm is about to break out. As soon as word got around that the captain of the Argentine football world champions had arrived in Palermo, chaos began, as it used to be with the Beatles, Elvis Presley or today with Harry Styles.