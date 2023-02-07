Scientific evidence has confirmed this for some time now: losing weight, not only for those who are overweight or obese, is a way to see blood pressure return to normal as well. That’s why when you suffer from hypertension, the first step is to go on a diet. In any case, some foods are particularly recommended, more than others, because they manage to induce a drop in the pressure values, both maximum and minimum.

Hypertension, the 3 principles to lower blood pressure

There are three pillars of an antihypertensive diet, here they are.

1. Less sodium, more potassium: fruits and vegetables

The sodium contained in table salt favors the increase in blood pressure: the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) recommend not consuming more than 5 g per day. In the Western world, however, almost 10 g of it are consumed every day since sodium is largely present in many products that are normally bought and eaten “ready and ready”. Besides reducing the salt is important increase the consumption of potassium salts, which favor the elimination of sodium and the best strategy to do this is to increase the consumption of fruit and vegetables. The best foods from this point of view are tomatoes, carrots, peppers, pumpkins and all colored vegetables, because they are rich in antioxidants which limit the damage of free radicals to cells. We have already talked extensively about the benefits of blueberries.

2. Unsaturated fatty acids and antioxidants: fish and dried fruit

It is necessary to consume above all the one rich in omega-3 fatty acids such as tuna, salmon, eel, sardines and salmon trout: these substances perform a real antihypertensive activity and also keep the development of cardiovascular diseases under control. Walnuts can also boast a beneficial effect due to their content in unsaturated fatty acids and antioxidants: a few kernels a day are certainly effective.

3. Peptides: milk and legumes

Those suffering from hypertension should regularly consume milk and dairy products (better to prefer semi-skimmed milk, for the lower calorie content) because contain bioactive peptides, with an action similar to that of some medicines for high blood pressure (so-called ACE inhibitors). Even the regular consumption of legumes should not be overlooked: they are rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids and a protein hydrolysate, capable of repairing tissues damaged by high blood pressure.

