Hypnosis in sport: Hocus pocus or an effective training method?

The effects of hypnosis are fascinating, because everything seems possible in a trance. Sport also wants to benefit from this. For example, the former floorball goalie Pascal Meier, who worked with a hypnotherapist for years.

Hypnotherapy helped Pascal Meier become one of the best floorball goalies in the world. Samuel Trümpy

A hypnotist stands on a stage, picks up a person from the audience, says a few sentences, snaps, or otherwise gives a signal. And then, with just a few words, he lets that person slump. He makes her scream like a toddler, making a fool of herself. Or even speak Chinese. The hypnotist is in control, he decides what happens. He receives applause and is amazed. But he also inspires fear in his audience. What if he does the same to me? These are the familiar images of hypnosis.