Record champion Hypo Niederösterreich again won the title in the women’s handball league (WHA) on Wednesday evening. In the new edition of last year’s final, the defending champions also prevailed in the second game of the “Best of three” series at WAT Atzgersdorf with 29:28 (14:10).

For Hypo it is the 45th Austrian championship title. The title series, which has existed since 1977, was only interrupted by Atzgersdorf in 2019.

