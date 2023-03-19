Hypo NÖ did not let themselves be put off by a game interruption due to a fire brigade deployment in the away game of the Handball Women’s League (WHA) at UHC Stockerau on Sunday.

Players and spectators had to leave the Alte Au sports hall after 20 minutes because a fire broke out in a nearby restaurant. 35 minutes later it continued, the flawless leader finally won 30:22 and thus also the 17th game of the regular season.

Atzgersdorf wins against Tulln

WAT Atzgersdorf is fourth eight points behind them. On Sunday, a clear 32:23 home win against UHC Tulln was achieved in the newly renovated Hans-Lackner-Halle and the unbeaten series was extended to 14 games.

