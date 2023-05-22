Hypo NÖ does not show any weaknesses in the first WHA final

Record champion Hypo Niederösterreich dominated the first final game in the women’s handball league (WHA). The defending champions defeated WAT Atzgersdorf on Sunday in Südstadt with 39:25 (19:12).

In the second match of the “Best of three” series on Wednesday (20.20, live on ORF Sport +) in Vienna, the Lower Austrians, who are still undefeated this season, can secure their next championship.

